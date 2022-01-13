Daily record: Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Pereira, Dylan S., 3/3/1997, of 134 W. 16th St., Coal Valley charge dismissed Dec. 16 on two counts of aggravated DUI/3/BAC 0.16+.
Ramey, Joshua E., 9/8/1999, of 407 E. 14th St., Davenport; guilty finding entered Dec. 21 on aggravated discharge firearm/OCC building; $1,654 fine/costs, 36 months probation, 232 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on aggravated discharge firearm/OCC building.
Stuckey, Marquise, 4/12/2002, of 3706 Esplande Ave., Apt. 9, Davenport; guilty finding entered Dec. 16 on felony burglary without causing damage; $2,221 court costs, 30 months probation, 221 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Pereira, Dylan S., 3/3/1997, of 1715 9th Ave., East Moline; guilty finding entered Dec. 16 on DUI; $3,533 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 90 days home confinement, alcohol treatment.
Phelps, Jamie E., 8/9/1978, of 1014 17th Ave., Rock Island; withheld judgment with supervision Dec. 16 on DUI; $2,981 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.