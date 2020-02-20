Daily record: Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Rogers, Taurean, 9/1/1993, of 917 4th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Dec. 6 on misdemeanor battery/cause bodily harm; $3,533 court costs, 12 months probation, restitution, 30 hours public/community service, two days credit time served. Charge amended/reduced on felony aggravated battery/great bodily harm. Charge dismissed on two counts of felony aggravated battery/public place and misdemeanor battery/makes physical contact.

Russell, Deena, 2/24/1979, of 1426 W. 48th St., Davenport; withheld judgment/2nd Chance on forgery/issue/deliver document; $4,663 fine/costs, 24 months probation/special conditions, restitution, 120 days in jail.

Russell, Eric S., 7/19/1988, of 14555 Highway P 2A, Gravois Mills, Mo.; guilty finding entered Dec. 26 on aggravated DUI/3; $3,569 fine/costs, 24 months probation, jail. Charge dismissed on aggravated DUI/license suspended or revoked and aggravated DUI/no valid insurance and aggravated DU/3/passenger under 16.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Etheridge, Stephany N., 2/24/1987, of 54 Willowhaven Ct., Colona; guilty finding entered Dec. 4 on misdemeanor criminal trespass building; $1,239 fine/costs, 18 months conditional discharge/special conditions, anger management, medical/mental treatment, special facility attend. Charge amended/reduced Dec. 4 on domestic battery/physical contact. Charge dismissed on felony intimidation/accuse of offense and felony intimidation/physical harm and four counts of misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact.

