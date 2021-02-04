Daily record: Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Lund, Courtney M., 1/10/1988, of 1727 Emerald Drive, Apt 3, Davenport; guilty finding entered Jan. 5 on possession of controlled substance; $920 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail, 22 days credit time served.

Malo, Roger, 5/21/1975, of 1617 20th Ave., Moline; charge dismissed Jan. 8 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $800 court costs.

Manning, Marty Powers, 7/2/1982, of 1800 9th 1/2 St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Jan. 5 on misdemeanor battery/makes physical contact; $1,214 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 90 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on felony aggravated battery/peace officer. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated battery/peace officer.

HENRY COUNTY DUIS

Sims, Darius A., 3/28/1979, of 17002 Wausau Ave, South Holland, Ill.; charge dismissed Nov. 19 on DUI.

Tighe, Jeremy S., 1/28/1984, of 116 6th St,. Silvis; charge dismissed Nov. 23 on DUI.

Williams, Maurice, 12/27/1982, of 1511 S. Livingston, Peoria; charge dismissed Nov. 20 on DUI.