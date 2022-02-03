Daily record: Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Simpson, Montrell Deshoun, 3/2/1982, of 2505 7th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Jan. 12 on burglary; $2,776 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Jan. 12 on burglary; 30 months probation, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Jan. 12 on burglary; 30 months probation, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Jan. 12 on burglary; 30 months probation, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Jan. 12 on burglary; 30 months probation, 180 days in jail.

Simpson, Montrell Deshoun, 3/2/1982, of 1241 7th Ave., Moline; charge dismissed Jan. 12 on burglary without causing damage.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Shaw, Trevor J., 10/11/1991, of 1105 Rose St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Nov. 15 on misdemeanor cause child to be endangered; $2,039 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 90 days periodic imprisonment, special facility attend, anger management, medical/mental treatment. Charge amended/reduced on felony aggravated battery/child under 13/bodily harm.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Wilkerson, Dant C., 1/29/1992, of 2200 6th Ave., Rock Island; withheld judgment with supervision Jan. 4 on DUI; $2,441 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.

HENR Y COUNTY DUIS

Johanson, Kevin R., 5/15/1967, of 1417 Crimson King Ct., Geneseo; charge dismissed Nov. 2 on DUI; $100 court costs.

