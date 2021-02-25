Daily record: Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Pfeifer, Anika M., 11/26/2001, 3308 40th St., Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Jan. 25 on battery/makes physical contact; $764 court costs, 18 months supervision. Charge dismissed on aggravated battery/school employee.

Rush, Joe N., 3/30/1994, of 714 N. Howell St., Davenport; guilty finding entered Jan. 22 on possession of meth less than five grams; $2,795 court costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 30 hours credit time served.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Lawrence, Curtis, 1/22/1985, of 2406 44th St., Moline; guilty finding entered Dec. 22 on aggravated fleeing police/21 mph over; $831 fine/costs, 30 conditional discharge, 90 days in jail. Charge dismissed on aggravated fleeing/2+ con devices.

Moran, Bernabe A., 6/11/1986, of 305 Helmer St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Dec. 10 on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter; $514 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge. Charge amended/reduced on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter. Charge dismissed on felony threaten a public official.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS