Daily record: Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Kerr, Roger Alan, Jr., 5/10/1964, of 1841 9th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Jan. 27 on aggravated battery/peace officer; $762 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 453 days credit time served.

Kohlmeyer, Kendra D., 1/6/1985, of 2618 30th St., Des Moines, Iowa; guilty finding entered Jan. 27 on possession of controlled substance; $3,481 fine/costs, 120 days in jail.

Lamar, Nora, 8/20/1975, of 1346 1/2 Christie St., Davenport; guilty finding entered Feb. 3 on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300; $650 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Robertson, Christopher L., 5/1/1969, of 315 Elm St., Colona; charge dismissed Dec. 6 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 3rd and unlawful display title/certificate/plate-1st; $500 court costs.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Ford, Jacob B., 5/15/1995, of 421 13th St., Moline; charge dismissed Jan. 25 on DUI.

Foster, Zachary M. 7/1/1994, of 908 4th St., Orion; withheld judgment with supervision Jan. 26 on DUI; $2,693 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.

Gilbert, Jeremy J., 8/11/1975, of 901 6 1/2 St. W., Milan; charge dismissed Jan. 26 on DUI; $30 court costs.

Kiggins, Clifford J., 3/16/1986, of 2240 260th Ave., DeWitt, Iowa; withheld judgment with supervision Jan. 26 on DUI; $2,433 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.

