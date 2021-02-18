Daily record: Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Davis, Larico Develle, 7/21/1988, of 917 14th Ave., Rock Island; charge amended/reduced Jan 25 on aggravated fleeing police/21 mph over; $1,779 court costs.

Duyvejonck, Shannon Michelle, 2/16/1977, of 1716 13th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered Jan. 28 on aggravated battery/peace officer; $2,119 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 60 days home confinement. Guilty finding entered Jan. 28 on aggravated battery/peace officer; 30 months probation, 60 days home confinement. Guilty finding entered Jan. 28 on aggravated battery/peace officer; 30 months probation, 60 days home confinement. Charge dismissed on two counts of aggravated battery/peace officer.

Elliott, Sheena, 1/10/1982, of 1004 4th St. A, Hampton; guilty finding entered Jan. 14 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $3,100 court costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail, 25 days credit time served.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Miller, Craig A., 7/16/1947, of 2424 41st St., Apt 137, Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Dec. 23 on DUI; $2,733 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.

Ortiz, Jacqueline E., 7/22/1990, of 1305 24 1/2 St., Rock Island; withheld judgment with supervision Dec. 31 on DUI; $2,253 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.

