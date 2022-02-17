Daily record: Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Bailey, Bristel K., 10/30/1992, of 223 16th St., Silvis; guilty finding entered Feb. 4 on misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact; $939 fine/costs, 39 days in jail, 12 months probation. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated domestic battery and misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm.

Banks, Anthony Travon, 2/20/1981, of 1593 Hartwell Drive, Apt. C6, Carver, Minn.; guilty finding entered Feb. 3 on felony possession of controlled substance; $3,930 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 120 days in jail. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Banks, Anthony Travon, 2/20/1981, of 885 22nd Ave. #110, Silvis; guilty finding entered Feb. 3 on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300; $616 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 120 days in jail. Charge dismissed on two counts of theft/display merchandise/less than $300/previous conviction and four counts retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Killip, Brad L., 3/2/1977, of 3880 W. Main St., Galesburg; guilty finding entered Dec. 7 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 3rd; $1,301 fine/costs, 30 months conditional discharge, 90 days in jail, 300 hours public/community service.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Phelps, Sheldon L., 1/4/1994, of 3314 Avenue of the Cities, Moline; guilty finding entered Jan. 12 on DUI; $2,741 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 10 days electronic monitoring.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0