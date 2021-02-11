Daily record: Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Wendell, Benjamin M., 7/14/1988, of 3501 45th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered Jan. 11 on meth delivery less than 5 grams; $3,226 fine/costs, three years DOC, two years mandatory supervised Rls (MSR). Charge amended/reduced on meth delivery less than five grams.

Williams, Jawann, 1/27/1979, of 4019 North Pine St., Davenport; guilty finding entered Dec. 18 on felony domestic battery/harm/1-2 previous conviction; $2,069 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on felony domestic battery/contact/1-2 previous conviction and misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter.

Wilson, Robert D. Jr., 6/15/1992, of 2312 5th Ave. Ct., East Moline; guilty finding entered Jan. 5 on misdemeanor criminal damage to property less than $500; $1,551 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, restitution. Charge amended/reduced on felony criminal damage/government property/more than $500-$10,000. Charge dismissed on felony criminal damage to property $500-$10,000.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Caes, Brent A., 7/6/1979, of 2656 Dubuque St., Davenport; withheld judgment with supervision Dec. 17 on DUI; $2,631 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.

