Daily record: Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Gray, Rondale Laveen, 6/4/1984, of 2717 11th Ave. C, Moline; guilty finding entered Jan. 21 on violate order/prior domestic battery; $1,006 fine/costs, three years DOC. Charge dismissed on violate order/prior domestic battery. Charge dismissed on domestic battery/contact/1-2 previous conviction.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Beauprez, Eddie L., 6/21/1970, of 1318 Lake St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Dec. 29 on felony aggravated battery/pregnant/handicapped; $1,955 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special condition, alcohol treatment, special facility attend, 90 days in jail. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm and misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact.

Cole, Michelle R., 7/3/1980, of 608 S. Tremont St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Dec. 28 on felon fail/return from furlough; $300 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail.

Crockett, Christian E., 4/13/1994, of 417 East St. S., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Dec. 6 on felony possession of meth less than five grams; $1,075 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 120 days in jail, 30 hours public/community service. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor criminal trespass to land.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Colunga, Christopher, 7/29/1997, of 189 2nd St., Silvis; withheld judgment with supervision Jan. 12 on DUI; $2,691 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.

