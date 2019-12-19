Daily record: Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS

Vadlooni, Chaitanya, Akula, Meghana.

Adams, Machenzie, Dylan.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Walline, Jenniah R., 2/23/1979, of 4211 U.S. Hwy 6, Apt. 6, Coal Valley; charge dismissed Aug. 7 on theft con intent less than $500 prior.

Walters, Scott A., 8/16/1972, of 308 W. Henry St., Atkinson; guilty finding entered Aug. 19 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 2nd; $1,851 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 300 hours public/community service.

Ward, Andy P., 3/22/1978, of 16022 E. 150th St., Orion; charge dismissed Aug. 15 on robbery and aggravated battery/public place.

Watts, Bernard L., 5/28/1989, of 312 Steele, Cherry, Ill.; guilty finding entered Aug. 22 on felony possession of meth less than five grams; two years DOC, fine. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor possession of hypo/syringe/needles/1st.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES