Daily record: Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Vadlooni, Chaitanya, Akula, Meghana.
Adams, Machenzie, Dylan.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Walline, Jenniah R., 2/23/1979, of 4211 U.S. Hwy 6, Apt. 6, Coal Valley; charge dismissed Aug. 7 on theft con intent less than $500 prior.
Walters, Scott A., 8/16/1972, of 308 W. Henry St., Atkinson; guilty finding entered Aug. 19 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 2nd; $1,851 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 300 hours public/community service.
Ward, Andy P., 3/22/1978, of 16022 E. 150th St., Orion; charge dismissed Aug. 15 on robbery and aggravated battery/public place.
Watts, Bernard L., 5/28/1989, of 312 Steele, Cherry, Ill.; guilty finding entered Aug. 22 on felony possession of meth less than five grams; two years DOC, fine. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor possession of hypo/syringe/needles/1st.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Wassell, Fredrick Samuel, 7/23/1986, of 11420 228th St. N., Port Byron; guilty finding entered Oct. 11 on misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact; $1,464 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 44 credit time served. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated battery/great bodily harm.
Weathers, Ivan C., 5/19/1999, of 3204 39th St., Moline; withheld judgment Oct. 10 on mfg/del cannabis/10-30 grams; $3,904 court costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 30 hours public/community service, 180 days in jail, 108 days credit time served.