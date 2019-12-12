Daily record: Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Howell, Deaundre K., 7/30/1989, of 320 Boss St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Aug. 19 on Aug. 19 on felony criminal trespass to residence/person present; two years DOC. Guilty finding entered Aug. 19 on misdemeanor criminal damage to property under $500; 364 years in jail. Charge dismissed on felony felon escape/peace officer and misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor criminal damage to property less than $500.