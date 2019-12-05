ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Richey, James, Castel, Adrienne, both of Westmont, Ill.
Huber, Jacob, Butlett, Nicole, both of Davenport.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Dildine, William, Shelly.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Barrett, Mercedes M., 4/8/1970, of 275 Fairhill Dr., Oroville, Calif.; guilty finding entered Aug. 22 on Aug. 22 on possession of cannabis/2,000 less than five grams; $140,827 court costs, three years DOC. Charge dismissed on cannabis trafficking more than 5,000 grams and two counts of possession of cannabis more than 5,000 grams.
Bunk, Elizabeth D., 10/8/1996, of 903 S. Victory St., Waukegan, Ill.; guilty finding entered Aug. 22 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 3rd, 24 months conditional discharge, 70 days in jail.
Camacho, Guadalupe O., 2/25/1975, of 307 Helmer St., Kewanee; withheld judgment with supervision Aug. 22 on misdemeanor battery/makes physical contact; $631 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, anger management. Charge amended/reduced on misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact. Charge dismissed on felony unlawful restraint.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Rhoden, Larry T., 12/27/1957, of 835 5th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered Oct. 11 on mfg/del one less than 15 grams cocaine/analog; $3,070 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail.