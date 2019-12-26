Daily record: Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Colone, Celeste, Nelson, Danielle, both of Silvis.
Casuy Lopez, Jose Wilfredo, East Moline; Collazo Burgos, Zacha Enid, Yorkville, Ill.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Richardson, Marc Sr., Angela.
Hagerty, Paul, Gudrun.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Gutierrez, Elver, 10/18/1986, of 1641 W. Washington Blvd., Davenport; guilty finding entered Sept. 9 on aggravated DUI/license suspended or revoked; $5,436 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment, alcohol treatment, 120 days in jail. Charge dismissed on aggravated DUI/license suspended or revoked.
Hampton, Gary L., 4/11/1970, of 310 W. Oak, Kewanee; guilty finding entered Sept. 19 on felony resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter/injure; $825 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, 60 days credit time served, drug treatment. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Cummings, Erin, 10/10/1989, of 937 E. 3rd St., Davenport; guilty finding entered Nov. 22 on theft/display merchandise/less than $300/previous conviction; $1,106 fine/costs, 90 days in jail, restitution.
Davis, Larico, 7/21/1988, of 917 14th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Nov. 22 on mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams; $3,965 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail.