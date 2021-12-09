Daily record: Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
March, Lee H., 3/7/1960, of 1627 5th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Nov. 4 on obstruct justice/destroy evidence; $1,148 court costs, 12 months conditional discharge, five days in jail five days credit time served.
Matlick, Ryan Scott, 6/22/1979, of 990 Grand Ave. #4, Marion, Iowa; guilty finding entered Nov. 4 on possession of meth less than five grams; $3,256 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail.
Matthews, Johnny D., 6/30/1971, of 1421 6th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Nov. 5 on aggravated DUI/3; $7,958 fine/costs, three years DOC. Charge dismissed on aggravated DUI/3/BAC 0.16+ and driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 4-9 and violate order of protection/prior violate of order.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Bainridge, Michael P., 6/3/1965, of 417 Center Ave. #2, Galva; charge dismissed Oct. on felony possession of meth less than five grams and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of hypo/syringe/needles/1st and misdemeanor aggravated assault/use deadly weapon.
Calloway, Ronald E., 10/30/1988, of 729 N. Walnut St., Kewanee; charge dismissed Oct. 18 on felony unlawful possession of credit/debit card and misdemeanor theft control intent less than $500.
Christian, Jonathan E., 1/27/1990, of 200 S. Vine St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Oct. 21 on felony possession of substance; $1,490 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Oct. 21 on felony possession of substance; 30 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Oct. 21 on felony possession of substance; 30 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Oct. 21 on felony possession of meth less than five grams; 30 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed Oct. 21 on felony obstruct justice/destroy evidence and misdemeanor possession hypo/syringe/needles/1st.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Burrell, Takea G., 1/23/1975, of 320 E. 4th St., Davenport; withheld judgment with supervision Nov. 10 on DUI; $2,433 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
Clark, James III, 9/24/1981, of 1930 9th St., Apt. 5, Rock Island; withheld judgment with supervision Nov. 10 on DUI; $2,483 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
Collins, Philip J., 6/22/1998, of 25290 Scott Park Road, Eldridge; withheld judgment with supervision Nov. 4 on DUI; 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
Fischer, Lisa M., 9/12/1975, of 2826 S.W. 31st Ave., Cape Coral, Fla.; withheld judgment with supervision Nov. 3 on DUI; $2,213 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
Fulscher, Jack T., 8/13/1977, of 2350 33rd St., Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Nov. 9 on DUI; $3,168 fine/costs, 24 months supervision.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
King, Robert Lee, 1/14/1973, of 2017 S. Stanley St., Peoria; charge dismissed Oct. 28 on DUI.