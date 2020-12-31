Daily record: Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Bakoylis, Jessica L., 9/21/1968, of 528 Pershing Ave., Davenport; guilty finding entered Oct. 21 on felony aid/abet/possess/sell stolen vehicle; $975 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, alcohol treatment, drug treatment. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor criminal trespass to vehicle and misdemeanor retail theft/display merchandise/less than $300.
Billingsley, Cole H., 9/30/1996, of 1422 S 5th St., Lafayette, Ind.; guilty finding entered Oct. 21 on felony resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter/injure; $425 fine/costs, 18 months conditional discharge, 57 days in jail. Charge dismissed on two counts of misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Brown, Eli A., Hampton, 6/2/1984, of 3502 70th St. 105, Moline; guilty finding entered Nov. 20 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $2,960 fine/costs; 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail, one day credit time served. Charge dismissed on possession of controlled substance.
Brown, Meko C., 5/25/1988, of 1533 9th Ave., East Moline; guilty finding entered Nov. 12 on domestic battery/harm/1-2 previous conviction; $799 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 53 days credit time served.
Burrage, Tony L., 12/22/1967, of 720 Gaines St., Apt. 1, Davenport; guilty finding entered Nov. 25 on misdemeanor retail theft/display merchandise/less than $300/previous conviction; $97 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge. Charge amended/reduced on felony theft/display merchandise/less than $300/previous conviction.