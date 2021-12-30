Daily record: Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
McKinley, Tabitha, 8/14/1986, homeless, Davenport; guilty finding entered Dec. 14 on possession of controlled substance; $3,090 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail.
Miller, Douglas Kent, 9/2/1959, of 1191 19th St., Apt. 214, Moline; guilty finding entered Dec. 10 on possession of meth less than five grams; $2,885 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail, 30 days electronic monitoring.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Jiminez, Alfredo, 9/20/1971, of 132 9th St., Silvis; guilty finding entered Dec. 8 on DUI; $2,681 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 10 days home confinement.
Kespohl, Gary W., 6/11/1963, of 208 W. 4th St., Milan; withheld judgment with supervision Dec. 8 on DUI; $2,441 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
Lyon, Danelle R., 7/30/1966, of 6307 221st St. N., Port Byron; withheld judgment with supervision Dec. 10 on DUI; $2,433 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
Lyon, Michael B., 7/16/1991, of 215 Cliff Ct., Silvis; withheld judgment with supervision Dec. 8 on DUI; $2,583 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
Matucha, Melissa A., 2/6/1971, of 303 7th Ave., Colona; guilty finding entered Dec. 15 on DUI; $2,731 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 10 days electronic monitoring.