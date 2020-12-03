 Skip to main content
Daily record: Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020
Daily record: Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Bergert, Phylissa L., 5/18/1973, of 522 24th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered Nov. 9 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $6,250 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Nov. 9 on possession of controlled substance; 24 months conditional discharge. Charge dismissed Nov. 9 on two counts of possession of controlled substance.

Cook, Denise Meshell, 2710 Magnolia Dr., Bettendorf; guilty finding entered Nov. 9 on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300; $1,267 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail. 

Copeland, Timothy Andrew, 8/3/1977, of 2019 43rd St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Nov. 6 on misdemeanor battery/makes physical contact; $2,389 fine/costs, 12 months probation, seven days credit time served. Charge amended/reduced on misdemeanor on domestic battery/physical contact. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated domestic battery/strangle and felony aggravated battery/use deadly weapon and misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Jackson, Alexander J., 8/29/1997, of 1124 W. 4th St., Apt. 6, Milan; withheld judgment with supervision Oct. 21 on DUI; $2,633 fine/costs, 18 months supervision, alcohol treatment.

Parrow, Paul J., 3/25/1968, of 1023 17th Ave., Apt. B., Moline; guilty finding entered Oct. 27 on DUI; $2,731 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, four days in jail.

