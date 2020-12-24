Daily record: Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Anderson, Kaitlin, 7/7/1999, of 724 30th St., Rock Island; withheld judgment/2nd Chance Nov. 20 on forgery/issue/deliver document; $11,657 court costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, 30 hours public/community service.
Anderson, Nyle R., 7/3/1992, of 511 N. Posey St., Reynolds; guilty finding entered Nov. 19 on bring controlled substance penal institution; $2,010 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Ramos-Chavez, Francisco, 5/16/1999, of 115 S. Walnut St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Sept. 14 on felony burglary; $4,890 fine/costs, 48 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, alcohol treatment, drug treatment. Guilty finding entered Sept. 14 on felony burglary/school/day care/worship; $48 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, alcohol treatment, drug treatment. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor theft control intent less than $500 and misdemeanor criminal damage to property less than $500 and misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Womack, Jordan K., 12/24/1992, of 113 S. Brockschmidt Rd., Venedy, Ill.; guilty finding entered Sept. 1 on DUI; $3,018 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, five days in jail, 240 hours public/community service.