Daily record: Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Ramos-Chavez, Francisco, 5/16/1999, of 115 S. Walnut St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Sept. 14 on felony burglary; $4,890 fine/costs, 48 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, alcohol treatment, drug treatment. Guilty finding entered Sept. 14 on felony burglary/school/day care/worship; $48 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, alcohol treatment, drug treatment. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor theft control intent less than $500 and misdemeanor criminal damage to property less than $500 and misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee