Daily record: Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Scheffert, Adam L., 2/3/1994, of 6106 N. Winthrop Ave., Apt. 3, Chicago; charge dismissed Nov. 30 on meth delivery/400 less than 900 grams.
Shorter, Dale Lee, 4/20/2003, of 2237 W. 64th St., Davenport; guilty finding entered Nov. 22 on aggravated unlawful use of weapon/vehicle; $1,434 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on possession of stolen firearm.
Weathers, Ivan Careem, 5/19/1999, of 3204 39th St., Moline; guilty finding entered Nov. 19 on mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams; $6,744 court costs, 30 months probation with special conditions. Guilty finding entered Nov. 19 on mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams; 30 months probation with special conditions.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Phillips, Bradley R., 1/11/1999, of 1032 Zang Ave., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Oct. 21 on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter; $1,239 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 106 days in jail. Charge dismissed on felony resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter/injure and felony possession of controlled substance.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Ruiz, Leopoldo, Jr., 7/6/1965, of 718 15th Ave., Apt. 3, East Moline; guilty finding entered Nov. 30 on DUI; $3,003 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 210 days in jail.
Slaughter, Joseph E., 5/21/2001, of 535 Johnson St., Hillsdale; charge dismissed Nov. 24 on DUI.