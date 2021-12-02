Daily record: Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Woods, Sahara, 5/10/1994, of QC Stay Inn, 2359 69th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered Oct. 27 on bring controlled substance penal institute; $3,845 court costs, 24 months probation, 13 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on possession of meth less than five grams.
Yates, Joseph III, 1/3/1990, of 1415 N. Main St., Davenport; guilty finding entered Oct. 28 on felony possession of meth less than five grams; $2,632 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail, 29 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor theft control intent less than $500.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Wiggins, Lyndell L., 10/11/1991, of 461 N. East St., Galesburg; charge dismissed Sept. 20 on subornation of perjury.
Williams, Alex, 10/4/1975, of 1014 15th Ave., Apt. 4, East Moline; guilty finding entered Sept. 28 on aggravated DUI/no valid insurance; $3,836 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, 60 days in jail, alcohol treatment, drug treatment. Charge dismissed on aggravated DUI/no valid insurance.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Trimmer, Richard F., 8/7/1977, of 118 N. Main St., Kewanee; withheld judgment with supervision Sept. 21 on DUI; $1,000 fine/costs, 24 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment.
Whiteside, Clair E. III, 8/22/1996, of 630 S.E. 2nd St., Galva; charge dismissed Sept. 27 on DUI.
Williams, Alex, 10/4/1975, of 1014 15th Ave., Apt. 4, East Moline; charge dismissed Sept. 28 on DUI.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Schnell, David R., 3/10/1975, of 1919 Eastern Ave., Davenport; withheld judgment with supervision Oct. 6 on DUI; $2,483 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.