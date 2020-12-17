Daily record: Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020

Atwater, Keith A., 3/26/1979, of 1332 Wentworth Ave., Calumet City, Ill.; guilty finding entered Sept. 17 on possession of cannabis/more than 100-500 grams/1st; $2,765 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge/special conditions, 30 days in jail, drug treatment.

Blunk, Jeffery R., 11/13/1989, of 517 E. Park St., Geneseo; death suggested/cause abated Sept. 28 on obstruct justice/destroy evidence. Death suggested/cause abated Sept. 28 on possession of meth less than five grams.

Brahmstedt, Ryan L., 12/18/1984, of 206 South Park St., Alpha; guilty finding entered Sept. 24 on felony domestic battery/other prior; $300 fine/costs, one year DOC. Guilty finding entered Sept 25 on felony driving revoked/suspended UI/SSS 2nd. Guilty finding entered Sept. 24 on felony felon possession/use weapon/firearm; two years DOC. Charge dismissed on felony firearm/FOID invalid/not eligible and felony domestic battery/other prior and misdemeanor illegal possession ammunition/FOID and misdemeanor possession hypo/syringe/needles/1st.

HENRY COUNTY DUIS

Barton, Storme JB, 10/6/1997, of 305 Park St., Alpha; withheld judgment/supervision Sept. 21 on DUI; $3,058 fine/costs, 24 months supervision, 100 days public/community service, alcohol treatment.

Wyatt, Richard L. III, 12/13/1972, of 635 W. Bode Circle, Apt. 315, Hoffman Estates, Ill.; withheld judgment with supervision Aug. 20 on DUI; $3,068 fine/costs, 24 months supervision, drug treatment, alcohol treatment, 100 hours public/community service.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0