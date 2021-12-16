Daily record: Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Rogers, Taurean D., 9/1/1993, of 917 14th Ave., Rock Island; charge dismissed Nov. 16 on possession of controlled substance; $1,300 court costs.
Rosales-Rodriguez, Isidro J., 10/10/2000, of 1918 23rd St., Moline; withheld judgment Nov. 10 on possession of controlled substance; $4,085 court costs, 24 months probation with special conditions.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Ince, Dirk D., 11/15/1971, of 112 N. Lakeview Ave., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Oct. 25 on misdemeanor battery/makes physical contact; $1,765 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment, 60 days in jail. Withheld judgment on felony possession of meth less than five grams; 24 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment, 60 days in jail, 30 hours in public/community service. Charge amended/reduced on misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Poole, Edjuan L., 2/7/1981, of 106 E. 35th St., Davenport; guilty finding entered Nov. 9 on DUI; $2,490 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, five days in jail.
Pu, Kap, 11/29/1986, of 1833 37th St., Moline; charge dismissed Nov. 9 on DUI.
Reynolds, Brandon A., 1/20/1984, of 4350 9th St., East Moline; guilty finding entered Nov. 2 on DUI; $1,506 fine/costs, 24 months probation, seven days credit time served.
Rivera-Villanueva, Jose A., 9/1/1984, of 830 20th Ave., Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Nov. 10 on DUI; $2,513 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
Rosales-Rodriguez, Isidro, Jr., 10/10/2000, of 150 Rail Road Ave., Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Nov. 08 on DUI; $2,281 fine/costs, 18 months supervision.