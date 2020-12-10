Daily record: Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Harris, Rachael Chanelle Yvette, 12/26/1991, of 2814 W. 13th St., Davenport; charge dismissed on violate bail bond/class X offense and forgery/issue document/1 UPC and forgery/make/alter document and two counts of loan fraud/false statement/$500-$10,000; $134 court costs.

Hohimer, Marlin D., 2/17/1983, of 905 E. 7th St., Muscatine; guilty finding entered Nov. 9 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $138 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge.

Jackson, Napoleon Alexander, 4/9/1987, of 700 24th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered on possession of meth/five less than 15 grams; $3,984 court costs, three years DOC. Charge amended/reduced on meth delivery/five less than 15 grams. Charge dismissed on mfg/del one less than 15 grams cocaine/analog.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Wassell, Angela E., 6/22/1980, of 24721 Grange Rd., Geneseo; guilty finding entered Aug. 24 on obstruct justice/destroy evidence; $2,500 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge/special conditions, 16 days in jail.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS