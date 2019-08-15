ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
McCracken, Brandon, Nagelmiller, Chelsea, both of Moline.
Hauer, Justin, Johnson, Kara, both of Moline.
Wils, Christopher, Viscioni, Kayla, both of Moline.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Juergens, Eric, Brendelyn.
Coons, Harold, Kimberly.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Hodges, Carlan D., 3/8/1968, of 204 16th Ave., East Moline; guilty finding entered July 19 on felony use credit/debit card/security; $728 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on felony possession of controlled substance and misdemeanor theft lost/mislaid property/less than $500.
Hott, Vernon, 9/1/1958, of 1607 John Deere Rd., Silvis; guilty finding entered July 26 on aggravated battery/judge/EMT; $1,404 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail, 63 days credit time served.
Iams, Lucas R., 7/19/1980, of 310 29th Ave. 1/2, East Moline; guilty finding entered July 18 on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300; $1,699 court costs, 24 months probation.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Short, Jamie L., 1/17/1989, of 214 cliff Ct., Silvis; guilty finding entered May 16 on theft/deception/more than $500 less than $10,000; $4,551 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, restitution. Charge amended/reduced on theft/deception/more than $500 less than $10,000.