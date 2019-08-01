ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Swanson, Martin, Atkinson; Morissette, Janet, Moline.
Crouch, Matthew, Bettendorf; Casey, Anna, Rock Island.
Brown, Spencer, Whicker, Amanda, both of Orion.
Sacco, Benjamin, Vermeer, Brianna, both of Rock Island.
HENRY COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Wattenberg, John, Harbaugh, Pamela.
Taets, Marc, Julie.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Drinkall, Chelsea R., 11/14/1993, of 835 S. Washington, Kewanee; guilty finding entered May 20 on misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact; $742 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge with special conditions, special facility attend. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated domestic battery/strangle and misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm and misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact and misdemeanor cause child to be endangered.
Fisher, Kyle A., 9/10/1981, of 436 Avon Ct., Colona; guilty finding entered May 28 on felony aggravated domestic battery; $3,198 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 90 days in jail, drug treatment, alcohol treatment. special facility attend. Guilty finding entered May 28 on misdemeanor battery/makes physical contact; 24 months probation/special conditions, 180 days in jail, drug treatment, alcohol treatment, special facility attend. Charge dismissed on three counts felony aggravated battery/victim 60+ and misdemeanor aggravated assault handicapped/60+.