ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Cantu Jr., Alejandro, Landers, Leah, both of East Moline.
Galvan, Horacio, Garden Grove, Calif.; Calderon, Almarosa, East Moline.
Jones, Hunter, Arkansas City, Kans.; Farr, Paige, Cambridge.
HENRY COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Smith, Tyler, Swanson, Haylee, both of Davenport.
Bishop, David Jr., Gonzalez, Alejandrina, both of Kewanee.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Amick, Jeremy D., 3/20/1989, of 546 IL Rt. 116, Galesburg; guilty finding entered Jun 27 on felony aggravated battery/pregnant/handicapped; $1,846 fine/costs, 30 months probation/special conditions, 120 days in jail, medical/mental treatment, special facility attend. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact and misdemeanor criminal damage to property less than $500.
Bainbridge, Michael P., 6/3/1965, of 508 W. Division, Galva; guilty finding entered June 20 on threat school building/person; $671 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge. Charge amended/reduced on threat school building/person.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Sweeney, Kayla Renee, 6/1/1989, of 1248 Knoxville Road, New Windsor; withheld judgment with supervision July 3 on DUI; $2,208 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.