Daily record: Thursday, August 6, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Alonzo, Givon, 1/29/1999, of 133 4th St., Silvis; guilty finding entered July 20 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $3,955 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 56 days credit time served. Charge amended/reduced Dec. 19, court date July 20, on meth delivery less than 5 grams. Charge dismissed on mfg/del cannabis/500 less than 2,000 grams and two counts of armed violence/category I.
Clark, Kerry V., 8/17/1960, homeless, Rock Island; charge dismissed on possession of controlled substance.
Cole, Alonzo Robert, 11/20/1997, of 615 43rd St., Rock Island; charge dismissed July 29 on armed violence/category I and mfg/del cannabis/500 less than 2,000 grams.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Vandercoy, Andrew J., 6/16/1983, of 1504 18th Ave. Ct., Silvis; charge dismissed June 30 on DUI.
Welch, Mario Lonnell, 8/4/1979, of 3330 45th Ave. A., Moline; withheld judgment/supervision July 1 on DUI; $4,263 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
Williams, Alisa Ann, 7/18/1975, of 2914 Woodland Lane, Bettendorf; withheld judgment/supervision July 8 on DUI; $2,865 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!