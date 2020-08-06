Daily record: Thursday, August 6, 2020

Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Alonzo, Givon, 1/29/1999, of 133 4th St., Silvis; guilty finding entered July 20 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $3,955 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 56 days credit time served. Charge amended/reduced Dec. 19, court date July 20, on meth delivery less than 5 grams. Charge dismissed on mfg/del cannabis/500 less than 2,000 grams and two counts of armed violence/category I.