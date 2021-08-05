Daily record: Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Neely, Marvin III, 10/28/1983, of 2809 N. Main St., Davenport; guilty finding entered July 2 on misdemeanor battery/cause bodily harm; $1,064 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 30 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced July 2 on two counts of felony aggravated battery/public place.

Norwood, Queen, 6/10/1993, of 509 19th Ave., Rock Island; charge dismissed July 12 on mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams; $67 court costs.

Ohaver, Brenton, 5/29/1992, of 2711 9th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Sept. 19, 2020, court date July 2, on aid/abet/possess/sell stolen vehicle; $2,127 court costs, five years DOC.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Everett, Ieshia M., 3/28/1989, of 400 United Lane, Apt. 46, Kewanee; guilty finding entered on felony aggravated DUI/no valid driver's license; $2,459 fine/costs, one year DOC. Guilty finding entered June 25 on misdemeanor criminal trespass to vehicles; 364 days in jail. Charge dismissed on two counts of felony aggravated DUI/no valid insurance.

Frampton, Mark S., 5/3/1970, of 1318 Lake St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered June 30 on felony fail report employee within five days; 30 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail, 51 days credit time served. Guilty finding entered June 30 on misdemeanor disorderly conduct; 24 months conditional discharge, 30 days in jail, 51 days credit time served.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0