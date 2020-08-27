Daily record: Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Hansen, Richard A., 1/18/1974, homeless, Rock Island; charge dismissed Aug. 20 on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300; $327 court costs.

Hansen, Richard A., 1/18/1974, of 4647 8th Ave., Moline; charge dismissed n felony possession of meth less than 5 grams and misdemeanor retail theft/display merchandise/less than $300; $184 court costs.

Hunter, Daniel, 9/1/1999, of 915 26th Ave., Moline; withheld judgment Aug. 18 on possession of controlled substance; $4,420 fine/costs.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Hall, Beverly A., 2/27/1953, of 1607 W. 12th ST. #1403, of Davenport; withheld judgment with supervision Aug. 19 on DUI; $1,578 fine/costs, 18 months supervision.

Hansen, Richard Allen, 1/18/1974, of 519 Pine St., Wilton, Iowa; guilty finding entered Aug. 20 on DUI; $2,491 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge.

Hunter, Daniel L., /1/1999, of 915 26th Ave., Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Aug. 18 on DUI; $2,133 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.

