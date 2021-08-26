Daily record: Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Parks, Willie B., 6/28/2003, 2439 8th Ave. #2, Rock Island; guilty finding entered July 15 on aggravated batter/discharge firearm; $1,038 fine/costs, six years DOC. Charge dismissed on aggravated discharge firearm/occupied vehicle and possession of stolen firearm.
Pavano, Lindsey Samantha, 4/18/1997, of 9500 14th St. W. AOF, Rock Island; withheld judgment with supervision July 22 on misdemeanor possession of cannabis/more than 30-100 grams/1st; $980 court costs, 24 months supervision. Charge dismissed on felony possession of controlled substance.
Powell, Amari C., 10/20/1997, of 815 Cascade Garden Drive, Rock Island; guilty finding entered July 21 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $4,335 fine/costs, 24 months probation.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Hoskins, Ricky, 1/14/1960, of 1023 17th Ave., Moline; withheld judgment with supervision July 28 on DUI; $2,433 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
Jimenez, Juan, 8/27/1947, of 132 9th St., Silvis; withheld judgment with supervision July 20 on DUI; $2,511 fine/costs, 18 months supervision.
Johnson, Daniel S., 9/24/1983, of 111814 81st St. W., Taylor Ridge; withheld judgment with supervision July 22 on DUI; $2,753 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.