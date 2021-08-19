Daily record: Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Gross, Marcus Stuart, 9/26/1987, of 419 16th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered July 15 on felony possession of controlled substance; $1,476 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 40 days credit time served. Charge amended/reduced on possession of controlled substance.
Gruner, Angela Dawn, 7/23/1979, of 17325 Routes 5 and 92, East Moline; guilty finding entered July 15 on aid/abet/possess/sell stolen vehicle; $1,119 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail.
Hoskin, Deborah, 9/17/1984, of 10715 W. Mabelvale, Ariz.; guilty finding entered July 27 on felony possession of meth less than 5 grams; $539 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 30 days in jail. Guilty finding entered July 27 on misdemeanor disorderly conduct; 12 months conditional discharge, 30 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on felony possession of meth less than 5 grams.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Rogers, Thomas W., 2/20/1988, of 537 Locust St., Andover; guilty finding entered June 18 on misdemeanor criminal trespass to residence; $1,524 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, three days credit time served. Charge dismissed on felony residential burglary and felony possession of burglary tools and burglary.