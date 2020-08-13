Daily record: Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Lira, Alejandro Andres, 5/10/1989, of 424 Railroad Ave., Moline; charge dismissed July 17 on two counts of aggravated DUI/no valid drivers license and aggravated fleeing police/21 mph over and mfg/del cannabis/500 less than 2,000 grams and theft/stolen less than $500 person; $67 court costs.

Martinez, Miguel A., 7/10/1994, of 924 5th Ave., Moline; charge dismissed July 21 on two counts of meth delivery/100 less than 400 grams.

Mayo, Darron Javon, 5/29/1997, of 1316 E. 37th St., Apt. 6, Davenport; guilty finding entered July 29 on felony aggravated battery/pregnant/handicapped; $4,119 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered July 29 on felony criminal trespass to residence/person present; 30 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm and misdemeanor violate order protection.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Gant, Marlo Tyrice, 2/4/1973, of 824 Grant St., Bettendorf; withheld judgment/supervision July 15 on DUI; $1,913 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.

Garcia-Ceja, Edgar, 10/17/1988, of 4112 26th Ave., Rock Island; $2,513 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.

