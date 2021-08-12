Daily record: Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Thomas, Victor Tab, 1/26/1984, of 1841 13th St., Moline; guilty finding entered July 6 on mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams; $4,935 fine/costs, 48 months probation, 170 days credit time served.
Walker, Charles O., 11/29/1993, of 1607 12th Ave., Rock Island; withheld judgment/2nd Chance; $6,605 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, 30 hours public/community service.
Wilkens, Cathy K., 2/24/1987, of 912 34th St., Moline; guilty finding entered July 9 on misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact; $1,431 court costs, 24 months probation, 43 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated battery/victim 60+.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Lopez, Brandon A., 11/17/1991, guilty finding entered June 16 on meth delivery less than 5 grams; four years DOC. Guilty finding entered June 16 on meth delivery less than 5 grams. Charge dismissed on two counts of possession of meth less than 5 grams and one count threaten a public official.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Hinton, Stephen E., 3/23/1948, of 111 20th St., Apt. 816, Rock Island; charge dismissed June 29 on DUI.