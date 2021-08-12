Daily record: Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Lopez, Brandon A., 11/17/1991, guilty finding entered June 16 on meth delivery less than 5 grams; four years DOC. Guilty finding entered June 16 on meth delivery less than 5 grams. Charge dismissed on two counts of possession of meth less than 5 grams and one count threaten a public official.