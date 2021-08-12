 Skip to main content
Daily record: Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021
Daily record: Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Thomas, Victor Tab, 1/26/1984, of 1841 13th St., Moline; guilty finding entered July 6 on mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams; $4,935 fine/costs, 48 months probation, 170 days credit time served. 

Walker, Charles O., 11/29/1993, of 1607 12th Ave., Rock Island; withheld judgment/2nd Chance; $6,605 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, 30 hours public/community service. 

Wilkens, Cathy K., 2/24/1987, of 912 34th St., Moline; guilty finding entered July 9 on misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact; $1,431 court costs, 24 months probation, 43 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated battery/victim 60+. 

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Lopez, Brandon A., 11/17/1991, guilty finding entered June 16 on meth delivery less than 5 grams; four years DOC. Guilty finding entered June 16 on meth delivery less than 5 grams. Charge dismissed on two counts of possession of meth less than 5 grams and one count threaten a public official.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Hinton, Stephen E., 3/23/1948, of 111 20th St., Apt. 816, Rock Island; charge dismissed June 29 on DUI.

Holland, Beatrice M., 8/16/1975, of 1115 17th St., Apt. 2, Moline; withheld judgment with supervision June 28 on DUI; $2,801 fine/costs.

