Daily record: Thursday, April 9, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Dilts, Joseph, 7/28/1947, of 1306 13th St. 1/2, East Moline; guilty finding entered Feb. 27 on possession of meth less than five grams; $830 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail.
Dowden, John Landon, 6/3/1975, of 15102 Beaufort Dr., Baton Rouge, La.; guilty finding entered Feb. 6 on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter; $1,054 costs only, 12 months conditional discharge, two days credit time served. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated battery/peace officer and felony aggravated assault peace officer/firefighter/ER worker.
Eckert, Christopher F., 3/30/1985, of 808 48th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Feb. 13 on violate order/prior violate of order; $800 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 52 days in jail, 52 days credit time served.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Minor, Austin K., 5/31/1996, of 5028 180th St. N., East Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Feb. 27 on DUI; $3,341 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
Moris, Minani, 1/1/1993, of 1518 4th St., Rock Island; withheld judgment with supervision Feb. 21 on DUI; $1,731 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Whitman, Andrew Ray Eugene, 7/8/1990, of 801 Seminary St., Wilton, Iowa; withheld judgment with supervision Jan. 29 on DUI; $2,938 fine/costs, 18 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment.
