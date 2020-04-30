Daily record: Thursday, April 30, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Alexander, Marcel, 11/20/1986, of 706 W. 16th St., Davenport; guilty finding entered March 12 on meth delivery/15 less than 100 grams; $5,739 fine/costs, 4 years, 6 months DOC. Charge dismissed on meth manufacturing/15 less than 100 grams.

Boots, Mimi, 3/8/1978, of 720 14th St. S. E., Cedar Rapids; guilty finding entered March 12 on misdemeanor possession firearm FOID expired; $689 fine/costs. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated UUW/person/loaded/no FCCA.

Boyle, Chayse Owen, 1/10/1999, homeless, Moline; guilty finding entered March 12 on theft controlled intent person less than $500; $2,488 fine/costs, 48 months probation.

Boyle, Chayse Owen, 1/10/1999, homeless, Rock Island; guilty finding entered March 12 on burglary without causing damage; $758 fine/costs, 48 months probation. Guilty finding entered March 12 on aggravated battery/peace officer; 48 months probation. Charge dismissed on five counts of burglary without causing damage. Charge dismissed on possession of controlled substance.