Daily record: Thursday, April 30, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Alexander, Marcel, 11/20/1986, of 706 W. 16th St., Davenport; guilty finding entered March 12 on meth delivery/15 less than 100 grams; $5,739 fine/costs, 4 years, 6 months DOC. Charge dismissed on meth manufacturing/15 less than 100 grams.
Boots, Mimi, 3/8/1978, of 720 14th St. S. E., Cedar Rapids; guilty finding entered March 12 on misdemeanor possession firearm FOID expired; $689 fine/costs. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated UUW/person/loaded/no FCCA.
Boyle, Chayse Owen, 1/10/1999, homeless, Moline; guilty finding entered March 12 on theft controlled intent person less than $500; $2,488 fine/costs, 48 months probation.
Boyle, Chayse Owen, 1/10/1999, homeless, Rock Island; guilty finding entered March 12 on burglary without causing damage; $758 fine/costs, 48 months probation. Guilty finding entered March 12 on aggravated battery/peace officer; 48 months probation. Charge dismissed on five counts of burglary without causing damage. Charge dismissed on possession of controlled substance.
Brown, Timarra T., 8/1/1996, of 7202 Hillandale Rd., Apt. 7, Davenport; charge amended/reduced March 4 on aggravated fleeing police/21 mph over; $517 court costs.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Speairs, Keirsten L., 5/15/1999, of 327 Oak St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Feb. 3 on felony residential burglary; 4 years DOC. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor theft/unauthorized control/less than $500.
Taylor, Ajay J., 4/24/1986, of 215 Ross St., Kewanee; charge dismissed on domestic battery/harm/1-2 previous conviction and domestic battery/contact/1-2 previous conviction; $300 court costs.
