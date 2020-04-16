Daily record: Thursday, April 16, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Lairmore, Carrie A., 8/5/1977, of 1010 3rd Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Feb. 27 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $1,210 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail.

Leach, Tyrese R M, 9/27/1999, of 2304 Morton Dr., East Moline; withheld judgment/2nd Chance Feb. 13 on felony receive/possession/sell stolen vehicle;$13,543 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, 53 days credit time served, 30 hours public/community service. Withheld judgment/2nd Chance Feb. 13 on misdemeanor criminal damage to property less than $500; 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, 53 days credit time served, 30 hours public/community service.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Brock, Dustin E., 3/30/1989, of 16 Morgan Rd., Galva; charge dismissed on felony meth delivery/15 less than 100 grams and felony possession of meth/15 less than 100 grams and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; $750 court costs.

Chittaphong, Somsack, 12/2/1973, no address provided; guilty finding entered Feb. 13 on possession of cannabis more than 5,000 grams; $575 fine/costs, 178 day in jail, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 24 months probation with special conditions. Charge dismissed on cannabis trafficking/ more than 5,000 grams and mfg/del cannabis/more than 5,000 grams.

