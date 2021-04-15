Daily record: Thursday, April 15, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Steiner, Crystal Anne, 6/27/1986, of 213 44th St., Moline; guilty finding entered March 5 on felony aggravated battery/peace officer; $1,219 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor criminal trespass to residence.

Turner, Donta E., 5/12/1991, of 1821 13th St., Moline; guilty finding entered March 11 on criminal damage to property $500-$10,000; $1,814 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge. Charge dismissed on residential burglary.

Wherley, Chance, 4/17/1997, of 1730 W. Saint Louis St., Hot Springs, Ariz.; charge dismissed March 8 on criminal damage less than $500/school.

Zvonik, James Lee Jr., 3/19/1978, of 2703 E. 37th St., Davenport; guilty finding entered March 11 on possession of meth less than five grams; $1,695 fine/costs. Charge amended/reduced on possession of meth less than five grams.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Huffman, Jesse J., 1/18/1979, of 14848 S. County Rd., Altona, Ill.; death suggested/cause abated Feb. 5 on aggravated UUW/unloaded/no FCCA and possession of firearm with defaced serial number and possession of firearm FOID revoked.

Jeanguenat, Nikki L., 7/8/1994, of 511 W. Central Blvd., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Feb. 24 on meth delivery/five less than 15 grams; five years DOC. Charge amended/reduced Oct. 20, 2020, court date Feb. 24, on meth delivery/15 less than 100 grams. Charge amended/reduced on possession of meth/15 less than 100 grams. Charge dismissed on possession of meth/five less than 15 grams.

