Daily record: Thursday, April 1, 2021
DAILY RECORD

Daily record: Thursday, April 1, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Acri, Marcus Joshua, 4/23/1986, of 3700 5th St., Apt. K3, Rock Island; guilty finding entered March 9 on resist/peace officer/corrections officer/firefighter/injure; $752 fine/charges, three years DOC. Charge dismissed on theft/display merchandise/less than $300/previous conviction.

Arrington, Blake Edward, 1/5/1989, of 334 22nd St., East Moline; guilty finding entered March 4 on criminal damage/government property/more than $500-$10,000; $1,877 court costs, 18 months conditional discharge, credit time served restitution.

Atherton, Aimee, 3/22/1985, of 3111 W. 52nd St., Davenport; guilty finding entered March 15 on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300; $1,605 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail.

Bivens, Christopher Franklin, 9/17/1984, of 1601 28th St., Rock Island; charge dismissed March 5 on possession of controlled substance.

Brockhouse, Levi Alexander, 6/22/1994, of 142 Sycamore Lane, Riverdale, Iowa; withheld judgment/2nd Chance; $1,469 court costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 41 days credit time served, 30 hours public/community service. 

HENRY COUNTY DUIS

Hunn, Christa J., 7/13/1978, of 428 N. Russell Ave., Geneseo; $3,058 fine/costs, 24 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment.

