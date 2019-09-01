ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Rumfelt, Charles, Mesa, Ariz.; Carey, Lanel, Geneseo.
Catterton, Robert, Phillips, Ericka, both of Moline.
Knox, Zachary, McCabe, Alissandra, both of Moline.
HENRY COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Taets, Daniel, VanOpDorp, Michelle, both of Colona.
Stamps, Christopher, Joliet; Nobles, Bill'ryka of Lockport.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Eiskant, Lindsay E., 12/1/1962, of 2417 Donna Dr., Cahokia, Ill.; guilty finding entered June 13 on obstruct justice/destroy evidence; $916 fine/costs, 18 months probation/special conditions, 60 days in jail, drug treatment. Charge dismissed on bring cannabis in a penal institution.
Fanos, Evie E., 5/14/1984, of 122 W. Mill St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered June 24 on felony possession of meth less than five grams; $661 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of hypo/syringe/needles/1st and misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Lopez, Joshua R., 11/7/1981, of 24785 Hazelwood Dr., Geneseo; charge dismissed June 13 on DUI.