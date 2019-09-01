{{featured_button_text}}

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES

Rumfelt, Charles, Mesa, Ariz.; Carey, Lanel, Geneseo.

Catterton, Robert, Phillips, Ericka, both of Moline.

Knox, Zachary, McCabe, Alissandra, both of Moline.

HENRY COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES

Taets, Daniel, VanOpDorp, Michelle, both of Colona.

Stamps, Christopher, Joliet; Nobles, Bill'ryka of Lockport.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Eiskant, Lindsay E., 12/1/1962, of 2417 Donna Dr., Cahokia, Ill.; guilty finding entered June 13 on obstruct justice/destroy evidence; $916 fine/costs, 18 months probation/special conditions, 60 days in jail, drug treatment. Charge dismissed on bring cannabis in a penal institution. 

Fanos, Evie E., 5/14/1984, of 122 W. Mill St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered June 24 on felony possession of meth less than five grams; $661 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of hypo/syringe/needles/1st and misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter. 

HENRY COUNTY DUIS

Lopez, Joshua R., 11/7/1981, of 24785 Hazelwood Dr., Geneseo; charge dismissed June 13 on DUI. 

