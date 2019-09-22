ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Martinez, Brianna F W, 11/18/1985, of 4608 Wooddale Dr., Davenport; guilty finding entered Aug. 9 on possession of controlled substance; $3,102 court costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 50 days in jail, 25 days credit time served.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Cade, Rodney S., 8/22/1993, of 8115 IL Hwy 40, Buda, Ill.; guilty finding entered July 22 on felon fail/return from furlough; $1,349 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 120 days in jail.
Christian, Rose M., 7/6/1987, of 38 Lakeland Terrace, Kewanee; guilty finding entered July 11 on felony possession of meth less than 5 grams; $4,689 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered July 12 on felony attempt foil/defeat screen test; 24 months probation with special conditions, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on felony possession of controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Engh, Austin L., 4/16/1994, of 302 5th St., Colona; withheld judgment/supervision on DUI; $1,843 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 100 hours public/community service.
Hall, Erik T., 7/24/1980, of 122 S. Center St., Oneida; withheld judgment with supervision July 22 on DUI; $2,331 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.