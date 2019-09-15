ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Gibbs, Joshua, Schoff, Megan, both of Rock Island.
Cassatt III, Robert, Rushton, Jennifer, both of Moline.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Engholm, Kenneth Michael, 2/25/1985, of 1024 15th Ave., Apt. 9, East Moline; guilty finding entered Aug. 2 on residential burglary; $250 court costs; 17 years DOC. Charge dismissed on armed robbery/no firearm and theft/unauthorized control/more than $500 less than $10,000.
Finn, Rieley, 5/9/1994, of 528 12th Ave. W. Milan; withheld judgment/2nd Chance Aug. 8 on aggravated battery/peace officer; $1,469 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 30 hours public/community service. Withheld judgment/2nd Chance; 24 months probation/special conditions, 30 hours public/community service.
Fisher, Desiree, 12/13/1980, of 122 W. 35th St., Apt 6, Davenport; guilty finding entered Aug. 8 on possession of meth less than five grams; $4,765 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Ramos Aviles, Jose L. Sr., 2/1/1974, of 115 S. Walnut, Kewanee; charge dismissed June 16 on felony mob action/force/2+ persons and misdemeanor mob action/2+ person/commit felony/misd; $150 court costs.