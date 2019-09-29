ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Rapp, Skyler, Cornelis, Calli, both of Colona.
Tucker, Evan, Jones, Caitlin, both of Rock Island.
HENRY COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Gillespie, Marlin, Dynes, Lauren, both of Galesburg.
Clark, Michael, Ziegenhorn, Shannon, both of Sherrard.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Harris, Gregory S., 6/23/1968, of 619 19th St., Niagara Falls, N.Y.; guilty finding entered July 18 on possession of cannabis/2,000 less than 5,000 grams; $5,000 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, drug treatment. Charge dismissed on cannabis traffic/2,000-5,000 grams and mfg/del cannabis/2,000 less than 5,000 grams.
Hart, Jordan A., 6/3/1992, of 516 W. Prospect St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered July 22 on possess 15 less than 100 grams cocaine; $3,086 court costs, four years DOC. Charge amended/reduced March 11, court date July 22, on non narcotic sched I/II/school/public high school/park. Charge dismissed on mfg/del cocaine/school/public high school/park and mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams and possession of cannabis/more than 100-500 grams/1st and on amount narcotic sched I/II/school/public high school/park.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
King, Tanner L., 12/21/1994, of 410 Knollridge Circle, Dahinda, Ill.; withheld judgment with supervision July 5 on DUI: $2,196 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.