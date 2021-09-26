Daily record: Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Taylor, Paul R., 10/2/1959, of 1185 29th St., Moline; guilty finding entered on misdemeanor aggravated assaults/public property; $3,413 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail, restitution. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated arson/know people present.
Voss, Keri Lynn, 2/22/1986, of 421 S. Dittmer St., Davenport; withheld judgment Aug. 13 on felony possession of meth less than five grams; $4,577 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail.
Whitney, James J., 6/19/1987, of 620 6ht St., Colona; guilty finding entered Aug. 3 on possession of meth less than five grams; $5,192 fine/costs, 30 months probation, two days credit time served.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Simmons, Adrien F., 2/3/1990, of 615 31st St., Unit 1, Rock Island; withheld judgment with supervision Aug. 11 on DUI; $2,553 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Ince, Cherokee D., 11/19/1980, of 602 Williams St., Kewanee; withheld judgment with supervision July 13 on misdemeanor battery/makes physical contact; 24 months supervision, special facility attend, media/mental treatment. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated domestic battery/strangle and misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact.
Williams, Shelby S., 11/26/1986, of 624 Willard St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered July 13 on harassment/threaten person/kill; one year DOC, 194 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on felony harassment/threaten person/kill and misdemeanor electronic harassment/threats person/propb. Guilty finding entered July 13 on aggravated battery/peace officer; three years DOC, 194 days credit time served. Guilty finding entered July 13 on aggravated battery/peace officer; three years DOC, 194 days credit time served.