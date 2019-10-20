ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Poulos, Sharmon, Welsh, Anna, both of Silvis.
Park, Daniel, Jones, Havalah, both of Rock Island.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Mendoza, Ana, Murrillo, Antonio.
Proehl, Paul, Kimberly.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Dreifurst, Jesse T., 1/19/1974, of 1820 10th Ave., Ct., Silvis; guilty finding entered Sept. 26 on use forged credit/debit card/more than $300; $2,376 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail.
Dunford, Shelly Jean, 5/14/1987, of 9500 14th St. W., Apt. D4C, Rock Island; charge dismissed Sept. 13 on criminal damage/government property/less than $500; $494 fine/costs.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Ferguson, Sharron A., 11/15/1980, of 1118 10th Ave., Rock Island; withheld judgment with supervision Sept. 26 on DUI; $2,443 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
Field, Blake David, 7/1/1988, of 1828 13th St., Rock Island; withheld judgment with supervision Sept. 12 on DUI; $2,822 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Swift, Nicole M., 2/14/1974, of 205 N. Meadow Circle, Annawan; withheld judgment with supervision July 11 on DUI; $2,206 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 100 days public/community service.