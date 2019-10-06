ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Gengler, Keith, Smith, Elizabeth, both of Moline.
Vaughn, Tyler, McClellan, Kelsey, both of Woodhull.
HENRY COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Whitchelo, Aaron, North Aurora, Moeller, Meagen, Davenport.
Bickett, Justin, Carlton, Lara, both of Kewanee
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Velasquez, Jose A Jr., 1/28/1993, of 1344 17th St., East Moline; charge amended/reduced Aug. 15 on aggravated fleeing police/21 mph over; $1,762 court costs.
Vize, Ellen Danielle, 8/17/1991, of 522 W. 16th Ave., Coal Valley; guilty finding entered Aug. 8 on felony possession of controlled substance; $70 court costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on two counts of misdemeanor cause child to be endangered.
Walton, Alyssa M., 9/18/1995, of 3220 6th St., Moline; guilty finding entered Aug. 15 on misdemeanor battery/cause bodily harm; $1,984 court costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Aug. 15 on resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter; 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on felony aggravated battery/peace officer.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Rice, Lane S., 7/13/1986, 515 N. Culbertson, Toulon, Ill.; charge dismissed July 11 on DUI.
Ryder, Aaron S., 1/4/1973, of 935 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, Ill.; not guilty entered July 1 on DUI.