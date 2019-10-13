ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Kouontchou, Billy, Farmington, Minn.; Toko, Anastasie, Moline.
Howard, Shawn, Shibley, Jami, both of Rock Island.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Woolley, William Jr., Paige.
Dunn, Christopher, Shannon.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Bailey, Russel Lee, 8/18/1978, of 425 Dwight St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Sept. 6 on DUI; $3,870 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 120 days in jail.
Bartholomew, Paul Clinton, 5/8/1983, of 749 18th Ave., East Moline; charge dismissed on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 3rd and accident injury/death; $205 court costs.
Bartley, Michael S., 9/2/1970, of 1307 Cedar St., Muscatine; guilty finding entered Sept. 12 on felon possession/use weapon/firearm; $1,801 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on felon possession/use weapon/firearm.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Blew, Mechell K., 7/10/1975, of 3243 12th St., East Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Sept. 25 on DUI; $2,441 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
Carey, Kayla N., 6/20/1990, of 2521 62nd Ave. W., Milan; withheld judgment with supervision Sept. 25 on DUI; $3,329 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.