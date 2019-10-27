{{featured_button_text}}

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES

Boyle, Travis, Davenport; Carr, Emily, Carbon Cliff.

Soseman, Steven, Davenport; Bussert, Olivia, Port Byron.

HENRY COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES

Mayo, Joshua, Townsend, Toni, both of Cambridge.

Waggoner, Mitchel, b Somer, both of Williamsfield.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Lira, Tevin M., 11/5/2000, no address provided; guilty finding entered Sept. 20 on felony aggravated UUW/loaded/no FCCA/FOID; $2,634 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge amended Aug. 9, court date Sept. 20, on aggravated unlawful use of weapon/person. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter. 

Lopez-Miller, Maycol J., 3/21/1999, 2112 6th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered Sept. 5 on possession of firearm FOID expired/not eligible; $1,136 fine/costs, two years DOC. Charge dismissed on possession of firearm/land/gang member. 

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Trigg, Andrew J., 5/19/1982, of 1226 Rockwell St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered July 18 on aggravated DUI/3; $5,436 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, alcohol treatment, drug treatment. Charge dismissed on aggravated DUI/License suspended or revoked. 

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments