ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Boyle, Travis, Davenport; Carr, Emily, Carbon Cliff.
Soseman, Steven, Davenport; Bussert, Olivia, Port Byron.
HENRY COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Mayo, Joshua, Townsend, Toni, both of Cambridge.
Waggoner, Mitchel, b Somer, both of Williamsfield.
You have free articles remaining.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Lira, Tevin M., 11/5/2000, no address provided; guilty finding entered Sept. 20 on felony aggravated UUW/loaded/no FCCA/FOID; $2,634 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge amended Aug. 9, court date Sept. 20, on aggravated unlawful use of weapon/person. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter.
Lopez-Miller, Maycol J., 3/21/1999, 2112 6th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered Sept. 5 on possession of firearm FOID expired/not eligible; $1,136 fine/costs, two years DOC. Charge dismissed on possession of firearm/land/gang member.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Trigg, Andrew J., 5/19/1982, of 1226 Rockwell St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered July 18 on aggravated DUI/3; $5,436 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, alcohol treatment, drug treatment. Charge dismissed on aggravated DUI/License suspended or revoked.