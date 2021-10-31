 Skip to main content
Daily record: Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021
Daily record: Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Krumwiede, Joshua Michael, 9/3/1991, of 153 8th St., Silvis; guilty finding entered Sept. 17 on misdemeanor criminal damage to property less than $500; $1,141 court costs, 12 months probation. Charge amended/reduced on felony criminal damage to property less than $500. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact. 

Kutzman, Chad William, 3/16/1979, of 2716 34th St., Apt. 10, Rock Island; guilty finding entered Sept. 7 on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300; $649 court costs, 30 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail. 

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Johnson, George C., Jr.,  6/11/1974, of 700 E. 2nd St., Apt. 102, Kewanee; guilty finding entered Aug. 31 on felony possession of meth less than 5 grams; $1,975 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 90 days in jail, drug treatment, special facility attend.  Guilty finding entered Aug. 31 on misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact; 24 months probation with special conditions, 90 days in jail, drug treatment, special facility attend.

Jones, Charlton O., 1/17/1966, of 718 Hillcrest Road, Milan; charge dismissed Aug. 16 on aggravated DUI/no valid insurance.

HENRY COUNTY DUIS

Peterson, Matthew Christopher, 11/18/1988, of 808 E. 1st St., Galesburg; charge dismissed Aug. 17 on DUI; $210 court costs.

Rogers, Alexis M., 2/15/1993, of 9500 14th St. W., Rock Island; withheld judgment with supervision Aug. 31 o DUI; $3,058 fine/costs, 24 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment.

