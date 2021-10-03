Daily record: Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Brown, Kory Martin, 6/7/1988, address not provided; charge dismissed Aug. 25 on aid/abet/possess/sell stolen vehicle and forgery/issue/deliver document and theft/deception/more than $500 less than $10,000; $68 court costs.
Brown, Kory Martin, 6/7/1988, of 1191 19th St., Moline; guilty finding entered Aug. 25 on deception/threat execute/more than $150; $800 fine/costs, two years DOC, one year mandatory supervised Rls (MSR). Charge dismissed on aid/abet/possess/sell stolen vehicle.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Howard, Tony C., 5/20/1960, of 1717 S. Prairie Ave., #704, Chicago; guilty finding entered July 19 on misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact; $1,714 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 120 days in jail, special facility attend. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated battery/victim 60+ and misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Burch, Sam, 3/11/1989, of 2014 Glen St., Bettendorf; charge dismissed Aug. 27 on DUI.
Carter, Matthew D., 12/28/1985, of 2016 12th St., East Moline; withheld judgment with supervision on DUI; $2,683 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.